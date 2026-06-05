New Mossad chief Roman Gofman visited the Western Wall on Friday in his first visit to the site since assuming office.

Gofman, together with Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, recited Psalms and prayers for success in his new role, as well as for the welfare of the State of Israel, IDF soldiers and the country's security forces.

At the conclusion of the visit, Gofman placed a personal note between the stones of the Western Wall and signed the visitors’ book with the words: “The eternity of Israel will not lie."

Gofman officially entered his position on Tuesday. The handover ceremony was held at Mossad headquarters in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Knesset Speaker, cabinet ministers, the IDF chief of staff, senior security officials, outgoing Mossad chief David Barnea, and members of the organization.

During the ceremony, Gofman thanked his predecessor for leading the agency to significant achievements and addressed Mossad personnel, saying: “You are the quiet yet powerful voice of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. I enter this sacred place with humility, relying on your invaluable knowledge and experience."

He added, “The strategic reversal we brought about against the Iranian axis and its ‘plan to destroy Israel’ has changed the balance of power throughout the region. The Shiite axis, which made the destruction of our state its goal, has suffered severe blows. But the mission is not yet complete. The core of the Mossad lies in covert operations against its targets. We will safeguard that mission and continue to develop capabilities and methods to surprise and influence."