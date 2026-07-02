In a major espionage case, a joint investigation by the Malmab "Yamar" security unit and the Shin Bet led to the arrest of Behrouz Sobirgon, a foreigner from Tajakistan who also holds a Russian passport.

He is suspected of serious security offenses, including contacting foreign agents and carrying out sensitive security-related missions under the direct guidance of Iranian intelligence operatives.

According to investigators, the relationship began in January of this year. Most of Sobirgon's alleged intelligence and operational activities took place during Operation Roaring Lion, when he actively assisted Iran in achieving operational goals inside Israel.

The investigation found that the initial message to Sobirgon was made under the guise of a seemingly legitimate and innocent online job offer. However, the investigation revealed that Sobirgon quickly realized he was communicating with Iranian security sources. Despite this, he consciously chose to continue the relationship, deepen it, and carry out numerous assignments on behalf of his handler.

The list of tasks he carried out for the Iranian intelligence underscores the depth of the potential impact on the country's security: Among other things, Sobirgon documented and transmitted, in real time, the precise locations of Iranian missile impact sites in Israeli territory during Operation Roaring Lion, in order to help Iran improve its launch accuracy.

He also allegedly provided the exact geographic coordinates of Tel Aviv's Azrieli Towers, photographed the Port of Haifa, and unsuccessfully attempted to photograph a sensitive classified security facility in northern Israel.

In addition to gathering intelligence, Sobirgon is also suspected of actively attempting to recruit other individuals in Israel to work for the Iranian intelligence network.