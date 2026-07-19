Jordanian authorities evacuated Aqaba's international airport and seaport today (Sunday). Aqaba is located on the Red Sea, adjacent to the Israeli city of Eilat. The U.S. Embassy in Jordan said the evacuation was carried out in response to a "specific and credible threat."

In a statement, the embassy strongly advised American citizens to avoid traveling to the airport or seaport and to continue following the security instructions issued by Jordanian authorities. It also reiterated its existing recommendation that U.S. citizens avoid travel to military bases in Jordan.

The embassy urged U.S. citizens to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, stay away from areas with a heavy police presence, monitor local media, and follow instructions from local authorities. Travelers whose flights have been affected were advised to contact their airlines directly.

The advisory also called on Americans to exercise increased caution at locations associated with the United States, maintain a low profile, and enroll in the U.S. State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides security updates and enables the embassy to contact travelers in the event of an emergency.

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Saturday that two American service members were killed in Friday's Iranian attack on Jordan and that another service member remains missing. According to American officials cited by The New York Times, dozens of additional troops were wounded.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that the fatalities occurred at Muwaffaq Al-Salti Air Base and that U.S. officials believe Iran has improved its ability to penetrate air-defense systems by using high-speed, maneuverable missiles.