The Civil Service Commission's Service Committee has approved making the head of the Settlement Division a permanent position within the Ministry of Defense and extending the term of Deputy Head of the Civil Administration Hillel Roth from four years to six years.

The decision was advanced by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in coordination with the Ministry of Defense and the Civil Service Commission. Under the approved measure, the Settlement Division will remain a permanent part of the Defense Ministry beyond the upcoming elections, while Roth will continue serving in his role under the extended term. The decision was approved by the Service Committee, chaired by Civil Service Commissioner Doron Cohen.

Officials close to Smotrich said the move is designed to entrench reforms implemented in recent years regarding Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria and to ensure their continuity. They said the decision reinforces the civilian component of governance in the area and preserves the administrative framework established as part of the reforms.

The decision also reflects concerns that a future government could reverse current settlement policies. Establishing the Settlement Division as a permanent body and extending the deputy head's term will help ensure the continued implementation of the existing framework regardless of the outcome of future elections.