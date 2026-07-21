An Arutz Sheva-Israel National News investigation conducted Tuesday morning following the publication of the Democrats party's primary results raises concerns about the future government's policy toward Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

According to the investigation, an overwhelming majority of the party's top 10 candidates have recently expressed explicit support for evacuating Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, alongside backing the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Party chairman Yair Golan called for the evacuation of farms and the launch of a diplomatic process in a speech published this week. "We will ensure free press. Under us, there will be no propaganda channels whose purpose is to serve the government and divide the people. We will immediately evacuate the illegal farms and outposts in Judea and Samaria."

In addition, Golan said on Nadav Perry's podcast that his goal is a two-state solution. According to him, three steps can already be taken: halting annexation efforts, combating both Palestinian terrorism and Jewish terrorism, and evacuating all outposts.

The highest-ranking incumbent MK and second on the Democrats' list is Naama Lazimi, who at a conference last Friday called for evacuating communities in Judea and Samaria in exchange for a diplomatic agreement. She is followed by MK Gilad Kariv, who announced he would establish a "headquarters to fight settlement expansion" and declared four months ago that "steps are needed to evacuate the outposts."

Ranked fourth is Efrat Rayten, who told Democrat TV that she is ideologically opposed to the construction enterprise and to undermining the two-state solution. She supports evacuating illegal outposts and opposes policies that prioritize annexation and community expansion over peace.

Yaya Fink placed fifth. In the past he raised funds for Huwara, and as recently as last Thursday posted an evacuation order at the entrance to the new Samaria community of Eival. The order was dated October 28-the day after the election. Gaby Lasky, ranked sixth, has represented convicted terrorists in court and argued that "annexation will worsen the Palestinians' situation, make apartheid official, and destroy Israel as a democratic state."

Omri Ronen, a member of Brothers in Arms, advocates pursuing a diplomatic agreement, a two-state solution, and separation from the Palestinians in order to preserve Israel's democratic character. Michal Rozin, ranked eighth, is a member of a peace forum that supports evacuating communities. She previously met with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and declared, "There is a commitment that no outposts will be established."

Moshe Radman, one of the leaders of the anti-government protest movement, has called for evacuating communities, accusing Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of seeking to annex Judea and Samaria. "These are very dangerous ideas," he said. Radman has also voiced support for a two-state solution, saying, "The Palestinians need a state of their own."

Rounding out the top 10 is Soumya Bashir, an Arab Muslim candidate.