Senior rabbis from the Torat Ha’aretz HaTova organization have issued a public statement expressing support for IDF soldiers and the religious-Zionist community following controversial remarks by prominent haredi leader Rabbi Dov Lando.

The rabbis praised Israeli soldiers for risking their lives in defense of the country. They described military service and dedication to the State of Israel as "a great commandment and an immense privilege," and thanked soldiers for their sacrifice.

The statement expressed sorrow that during the Nine Days - a period of national mourning commemorating the destruction of the Temples - some public figures had chosen to make divisive remarks instead of strengthening those serving on the front lines. Without naming Rabbi Lando directly in the letter, the rabbis rejected characterizations of the religious-Zionist community and soldiers' self-sacrifice as "evil."

Calling for unity rather than further confrontation, the rabbis urged Israelis to increase "love of fellow Jews" and to be especially careful with their speech. Quoting the biblical verse, "Guard your tongue from evil and your lips from speaking deceit," they also cited the teaching praising "those who are insulted but do not insult; who hear their disgrace but do not respond." The statement concluded by declaring that the religious-Zionist public and its soldiers would continue serving the nation "with strength and unconditional love," despite harsh criticism.

The statement followed comments by Rabbi Dov Lando, a leading figure in the haredi community, who criticized supporters of drafting yeshiva students into military service. During a meeting with senior leaders of the Mir Yeshiva, Rabbi Eliezer Yehuda Finkel and Rabbi Binyamin Finkel, Lando denounced military operations conducted "for the honor of the State."

"If the State sends soldiers for the honor of the State, and they kill people, is that permitted? It's outright murder," Rabbi Lando said. "They wage wars not only for rescue, but for the honor of the State."

After his remarks sparked widespread criticism, Rabbi Lando said they had been taken out of context and distorted. He accused "ignorant people" of misrepresenting comments made during what he described as a private conversation.

"Our worldview is clear to us from our rabbis," he said, urging his followers to avoid ideological disputes with those who do not share their approach. "As was proven in the last 24 hours, matters that I said in a private conversation were published, and in the hatred of ignorant people they referred to my words in a distorted manner and with complete lack of understanding."