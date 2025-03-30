Rabbi Moshe Ehrenreich, the head of the Eretz Hemdah Yeshiva and Av Beit Din of Eretz Hemdah-Gazit and one of the leaders of the religious-Zionist revolution in the field of jurisprudence, has passed away at the age of 78.

The Eretz Hemda Kollel eulogized Rabbi Ehrenreich and said, "The Angels have conquered the righteous (Ketubot: 104a). Woe to us because we were orphans, woe to the ship that has lost its captain. The giant of the Torah and a teacher of its ways, Rabbi Moshe Ehrenreich, has been summoned to attend the heavenly yeshiva."

Details of his funeral will be announced later.

Rabbi Erenreich was born in Hungary in 1946 and studied at Yeshivat HaYishuv HeChadash and Yeshivat Kerem B'Yavneh. He served in the IDF, fought in the Yom Kippur War, and believed throughout his life in the deep integration of the Torah, the State, and the army.

In addition to his tenure as Rosh Kollel, he also served as a judge in the Conversion Court of the Chief Rabbinate and a lecturer at Midreshet Neshat. He authored the book "Chemdat Moshe," which includes lessons in Halakha.

The "Eretz Hemda" kollel, founded by Rabbi Shaul Yisraeli, is considered one of the central and respected frameworks for the study of jurisprudence, and was among the first bodies to allow military graduates from religious Zionist yeshivas to integrate into the study of Halakha and Jurisprudence at the highest level.

In a previous interview, Rabbi Ehrenreich emphasized the importance of military service as part of the condition for true jurisprudence out of belonging to the people and their real lives: "Participating in the sorrow of and being in partnership with the whole of Israel is a central pillar in the jurisprudence of Halakha. Rabbi Yisraeli believed that military service is not a matter of mere recommendation, but part of the path of becoming a complete scholar in a Jewish state."