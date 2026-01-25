The Iran International channel reported today (Sunday) that, based on reviews of classified reports and testimonies from medical teams and families of those killed, more than 36,500 Iranian civilians were killed during the regime’s suppression of protests in Tehran in early January-within just two days.

The reports provide a more detailed picture of the patterns of action and the scale of the violence, revealing significant gaps between internal data held by security agencies and the figures publicly released by the authorities.

At the same time, testimonies and evidence have emerged of extrajudicial executions of some detainees in Tehran and other cities. According to the reports, images from morgues and hospitals show bodies of wounded individuals still connected to medical equipment, some of whom were shot in the head after they had already been hospitalized and were receiving treatment.

Interior Ministry reports state that security forces confronted protesters in more than 400 cities and localities, and that the number of confrontation sites exceeded 4,000. According to information from medical sources and eyewitnesses, particularly high numbers of fatalities were recorded in several cities, including Rasht, Mashhad, Isfahan, Karaj, Kermanshah, and Gorgan. No comprehensive figure has yet been released for Tehran, but documentation from hospitals and facilities in and around the city points to thousands of deaths.