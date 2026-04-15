US President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning revealed that Iran has killed tens of thousands of unarmed protesters since February.

Biting into Pope Leo XIV, Trump wrote, "Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable. Thank you for your attention to this matter. AMERICA IS BACK!!!"

Meanwhile, according to a report by the New York Times, the United States requested during peace negotiations held in Islamabad that Iran suspend its uranium enrichment activities for 20 years,

The Iranians, in a formal response sent on Monday, said they would agree to up to five years, according to two senior Iranian officials and one US official who spoke to the New York Times.

President Donald Trump has rejected that offer, the US official said.

The official said the US has also asked Iran to remove highly enriched uranium from the country, and the Iranians have insisted the fuel stays inside Iran. But they have offered to dilute it significantly, so that it could not be used to produce a nuclear weapon.

There are also discussions of holding another round of in-person negotiations, but officials told the New York Times no plans have been finalized.