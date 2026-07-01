US Vice President JD Vance commented on the US negotiations with Iran in an interview with The Michael Knowles Show.

“There are a few things that we want," the Vice President explained. “We want durable commitments that are verifiable and backed up by inspections that Iran will denuclearize their entire country."

He commented on the negotiating tactics being used by Iran, noting that technical talks were scheduled to take place in Qatar despite Iranian denials that such talks are taking place.

“One of the things I find just fascinating and frustrating about the Iranians is they'll say, no, no, no, there aren't peace talks ongoing, but there are technical talks between the United States and Iran about the peace deal," said Vance.

“It's like, okay. So it's a Persian negotiating tactic and a Persian rhetorical device that I don't understand, but that is the way that the Iranians have done this," he added.

The Vice President also responded to critics who advocate for continued strikes on Iran, saying their “attitude is just drop bombs and drop bombs and drop bombs, and they can't really articulate to what end."

“What the President is saying, ‘I'm willing to drop bombs’, and he's clearly shown that he's willing to drop bombs, but only if it serves an objective," explained Vance.

Iran on Monday denied that its negotiators would be meeting with Americans in Qatar.

Iran had claimed that, while a delegation of experts would travel to Qatar's capital this week for discussions on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding with the US, no meetings would be happening between the two countries.

President Donald Trump later told reporters that the planned meetings in Qatar with Iranian officials would be "perhaps important, perhaps not".

Subsequent reports indicated that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was en route to Doha for the meetings with Iranian representatives.

Over the weekend, the US twice struck Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iranian violations of the ceasefire.

Trump warned on Saturday night that the US may be forced to “militarily complete the job" if Iran continued to violate the ceasefire.

“United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn!" Trump wrote.

He added, “There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!"