US President Donald Trump is set to decide within days whether to order an expansion of military strikes against Iran and resume broad combat operations, according to senior US officials speaking to Fox News on Monday.

Officials emphasized that no final determination has been issued by the White House.

Should the administration greenlight a full-scale offensive, the resulting operation would be "far more intense and extensive" than the nine consecutive nights of targeted strikes that began July 7, which primarily hit Iranian military assets near the Strait of Hormuz.

An official noted that American forces have so far avoided striking locations around Tehran or targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

"That could change if there is a return to full-scale war operations," the official said.

Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported that US Central Command (CENTCOM) is poised to bolster its regional force structure by bringing in additional tactical aircraft - including F-16 and F-35 fighters - alongside KC-135 aerial refueling tankers to support any decision to broaden strikes.

Officials confirmed that initial military deployments into the Middle East are already underway, describing the movements as preliminary repositioning while leadership awaits formal orders.

"That is some of the movement that is occurring, but it is preparatory ahead of a final decision," the official said.

As part of those adjustments, aerial refueling aircraft are being moved to Israel from other regional locations. Officials noted that basing refuelers at Israeli military airfields offers enhanced security compared to bases in Persian Gulf nations if full-scale combat resumes and Israeli forces join the air operation.

"All of that is being discussed and debated right now," the official said, adding that Israel would likely participate "if Trump decides to significantly widen the war."

"All of that is being discussed and debated right now," the official said, adding that Israel would likely participate "if Trump decides to significantly widen the war."

Meanwhile, the US Army continued striking targets in Iran on Monday, marking the tenth consecutive night of strikes against Iranian military targets.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran not to kill additional US servicemembers.

"Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!" Trump declared.

He noted that the directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and "every Leader in the Military."