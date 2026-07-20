Defense Minister Israel Katz and Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer held a transatlantic Zoom call today with the parents of Lone Soldiers serving in the IDF.

The meeting was also attended by Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog, senior officials from the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Commander of the IDF’s Mofet Unit, the Head of the Lone Soldiers Branch, and Tzabar Program CEO Raz Perl. The ministers joined the call together from the Defense Minister's office at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

Parents from Australia, the United States, Germany, the UK, and South Africa participated in the call. During the meeting, parents were briefed on the current situation, and a review was presented of the support systems available to lone soldiers and their families. An open discussion followed, giving parents the opportunity to raise questions, express needs, and share suggestions for strengthening the support network for their children serving in Israel.

The meeting took place following a recently approved government decision to establish a dedicated unit within the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration to coordinate all support services for the parents of lone soldiers. This unit will streamline the handling of parents rights and benefits, strengthen ongoing communication with them, and serve as a centralized hub for guidance, information, and coordination among all relevant authorities.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said: "The conversation with the parents of lone soldiers from all over the world was deeply moving. It was important for me to hear firsthand about their experiences, their daily worries, the challenges they face, and the immense pride they feel seeing their children serve in the IDF. Thousands of lone soldiers came to Israel driven by Zionism, values, and a love for the country to protect its citizens. Behind every single one of them is a family carrying the burden of service alongside them, even thousands of miles away. It is our duty to keep strengthening the support framework for lone soldiers and deepen our connection with their parents, so they know they are never alone and that the State of Israel deeply appreciates their contribution and dedication."

Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer said: "I want to thank the parents who send their most precious loved ones to Israel to serve and fight for our country. This is never something we take for granted, and we deeply value their trust and commitment. We are seeing so many young people from the Diaspora choosing to come to Israel and enlist, especially since the outbreak of the war. Our responsibility is to provide them and their families with a proper, stable, and professional support network. To that end, we advanced a major government decision to establish a dedicated unit within the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration. This unit will give parents of lone soldiers a single point of contact, continuous guidance, and better responses to their needs. I will continue working to strengthen this support system and ensure it remains a top priority throughout my tenure. I thank the Defense Minister for his partnership and dedication."