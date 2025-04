One person was injured Monday when a balcony collapsed in Jerusalem.

The collapse of the balcony, on Shivtei Israel Street, left a man around 30 moderately injured.

Magen David Adom (MDA) treated the man and evacuated him to Hadassah Mount Scopus in Jerusalem, in moderate condition and suffering injuries to his limbs.

Firefighters operated at the scene to ensure no one was trapped under the rubble.

The circumstances surrounding the balcony's collapse are still being investigated.