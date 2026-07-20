The violent feud between the Mosli and Jaroshi crime families continued Sunday night \when a stun grenade exploded near a residential building in Tel Aviv's Kochav Hatzafon neighborhood.

No one was injured and no damage was reported.

Police said the incident is linked to the ongoing conflict between the two crime families.

According to reports, a known criminal with alleged ties to the Jaroshi family lives in the building near where the grenade exploded.

In a separate incident, another stun grenade was thrown near the courtyard of an apartment building in central Ramat Hasharon. No injuries or damage were reported.

The grenade was stolen from the IDF, and police believe the incident to be criminal in nature, but unrelated to the feud between the rival crime families.