השריפה בחוות גלעד קובי ריכטר/ כבאות והצלה לישראל

The investigation into the massive fire that devastated Havat Gilad on Saturday is focusing on a cigarette that is thought to have started the inferno. Police investigators found a cigarette butt at the site where the blaze began and did not find other materials that could have been used to start the fire.

According to a report on Galei Tzahal, IDF and Shin Bet security cameras filmed the initial source of the fire and the vehicles that passed on Route 55 at the time the fire broke out.

While the moment that the cigarette was thrown is not seen in the footage, security officials assess that it is possible to use the video to reach the individual who threw it.

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According to the assessment cited in the report, the cigarette was probably thrown from a Palestinian Arab car, among other things, because at the time of the incident on Saturday, the volume of Israeli vehicle traffic on the road was low. Security officials were quoted as saying that they believe they will manage to catch the suspect.

It was further reported that the Shin Bet, which was involved in the initial stages of the inquiry, pulled out of the investigation, leaving it entirely to the Israel Police, since it is no longer believed to be nationalist-motivated arson. That being said, the possibility has not yet been totally ruled out.

Firefighters from the Judea and Samaria District continue to operate at the scene of the wildfire that broke out yesterday near Havat Gilad. According to the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority, 24 homes were damaged, including 13 that were completely destroyed, and a lumber warehouse was also consumed by the fire.

Fire officials said the blaze began near the Mitzpe Yishai neighborhood of Kedumim and spread rapidly toward Havat Gilad due to strong winds. The firefighting effort included 41 fire crews, 10 firefighting aircraft, a helicopter from the Israel Police, IDF forces, engineering equipment, and water tankers.

Judea and Samaria District Fire Commander Chief Superintendent Tzion Shankor said crews will continue operating until the incident has been fully brought under control.