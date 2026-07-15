The Security Cabinet approved a proposal on Tuesday evening by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Israel Katz to establish a new community in Samaria, adjacent to Sa-Nur. The new community has not yet been named and is currently designated as Sa-Nur East.

Sa-Nur East becomes the 104th community approved under the current government's tenure.

Minister Smotrich commented on the approval, stating: "We are leading an historic revolution in Judea and Samaria that will prevent the creation of a terror state in the very heart of Israel. Approving the community of Sa-Nur East is another significant step in this process, alongside 103 new communities, over 160 agricultural outposts, massive funding for infrastructure and roads, and pioneer neighborhoods in the new communities."

He added, "In the face of left-wing plans to evacuate communities, we are fortifying them. While Eisenkot and Yair Golan draft plans to evacuate communities, we are creating facts on the ground. We will continue this revolution and secure the future of the State of Israel."