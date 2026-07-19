A massive fire that erupted during Shabbat in the Samaria community of Havat Gilad left more than 30 buildings damaged, forced the evacuation of approximately 100 families, and caused extensive destruction to the community's infrastructure.

According to initial assessments, the blaze began after a burning object was thrown from a passing vehicle into nearby scrubland, igniting a rapidly spreading fire. Authorities are investigating the incident as suspected arson.

Samaria governor Yossi Dagan visited the scene on Saturday night and called for the immediate arrest of those responsible, urging the government and security forces to respond decisively.

"This was a very difficult incident," Dagan said. "More than one hundred families had to be evacuated during Shabbat after a vehicle reportedly threw a burning object into nearby vegetation, triggering a huge fire."

Dagan noted that another suspected arson incident had occurred near Havat Gilad the previous night. "There is a reasonable suspicion that this was arson," he said. "I expect the security establishment and the Government of Israel to apprehend those responsible and provide a comprehensive response to the phenomenon of arson. The state must also immediately repair the infrastructure damaged by this attack."

He said nearly 30 buildings, most of them family homes, were completely destroyed, along with business properties and critical infrastructure. "Throughout the evening there was a rain of fireworks from villages in the area. We are facing an enemy that repeatedly uses fires as a weapon whenever conditions allow. We expect a firm response."

Dagan said he met with evacuated residents who had been relocated to the nearby community of Yitzhar. "Despite the hardship and uncertainty over their homes, memories, and belongings, the families told me: 'We will rebuild our homes, and we will emerge stronger. Havat Gilad will become even larger. The homes will be rebuilt bigger and more beautiful, and this community will grow stronger than ever. You will not break us."

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In a statement, the Havat Gilad community said it believes the fire was caused by arson. "During Shabbat we experienced a massive fire that, in our assessment, was the result of arson carried out by Arabs. Around thirty homes burned, causing enormous damage to the community's infrastructure. We call on the State of Israel to respond firmly and to mobilize immediately for the reconstruction of the community. We will not bow our heads. We will rebuild, support the affected families, and, with God's help, Havat Gilad will continue to grow and strengthen its hold on the land of Samaria."

The community also alleged that fireworks were launched from nearby Arab villages while firefighters battled the blaze. Residents thanked emergency responders, security personnel, and hundreds of volunteers who assisted in containing the fire and evacuating families.