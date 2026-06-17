An IDF soldier was severely injured, two IDF soldiers were moderately injured, and two additional soldiers were lightly injured on Wednesday as a result of an explosive drone impact in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified.

An inquiry into the incident found that at around 6:00 a.m., an explosive drone detonated near a Givati Brigade Combat Team tank in the Kfar Tebnit area of southern Lebanon. Shrapnel from the explosion injured four soldiers, who were airlifted to receive medical treatment at a hospital.

Several minutes later, an additional drone exploded on the evacuation vehicle. As a result, another soldier was injured. He, too, was evacuated by helicopter.

During the incident, a total of five soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment.

IDF forces responded with artillery fire at terrorist infrastructure in the area.

This is the first incident since the signing of the deal between the United States and Iran in which IDF soldiers were injured in a Hezbollah attack.