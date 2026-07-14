Members of central Indiana's Jewish community assembled for a public rally on Sunday in response to an alleged arson attack targeting a local building displaying Israeli and US flags, JNS reported.

Emergency crews with the Zionsville Fire Department were dispatched on July 10 to extinguish a blaze at the South Main Street property, a former antique shop. Authorities confirmed the building was vacant when the fire broke out.

During a news conference on Friday, Zionsville Mayor John Stehr indicated that investigators suspect an individual intentionally ignited an Israeli flag mounted on the exterior of the structure.

According to fire officials, the incident resulted in upwards of $150,000 in property damage. The FBI has joined the investigation to determine if the act constitutes a federal hate crime.

Demonstrators gathered outside the damaged building over the weekend, waving American and Israeli flags to express solidarity.

Elected officials strongly condemned the incident, urging swift accountability for those responsible.

“Antisemitism will not be tolerated. Not in Zionsville. Not in Indiana. Not anywhere," Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) stated. “Thank you to the federal, state and local officials working to bring the perpetrators of this despicable arson attack to justice."

Former US Vice President Mike Pence, an Indiana native, published images showing the building before and after the fire, describing the suspected arson as "absolutely despicable."

“There can be no tolerance in America for antisemitism or political acts of violence, and it is heartbreaking to see in our adopted hometown of Zionsville, Ind.," he stated. “We thank God no one was hurt and urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement."