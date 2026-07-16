A British journalist published a video in recent days that has drawn widespread attention on social media, in which he recounts the disturbing footage he watched from Hamas's October 7 attack.

During his remarks, he struggled to hold back his tears and delivered a scathing criticism of the pro-Palestinian protests being held across Britain.

According to him, one of the videos showed a Hamas terrorist shooting a Jewish teenage girl in the stomach inside her home. "I watched a Hamas member after shooting a teenage girl, Jewish, in her home, in the gut. He shot her in the gut and she's writhing on the floor, bleeding out," he said.

He said the terrorist forced the girl's parents and brother to sit beside her while broadcasting the attack live on Facebook. "And then the son is screaming to his parents and the dad and the mom's destroyed, but the dad's trying to stay strong for his son. Like, 'son, we're going to get through this.' And he's watching his daughter bleed out by Hamas. And they then all got killed on Facebook live. They just got shot in the face."

He also described another video recorded on Hamas terrorists' body cameras, showing two young brothers after an attack on a home in a kibbutz. "One of them was missing an arm from getting blown off by a grenade from Hamas. And he was there, the 10 year old boy holding his brother's arm. And the little boy, he was trying to tell his brother that it wasn't real. Like, 'don't worry, it's a dream. It's not real.' And there's a f-ing Hamas guy filming those little kids."

He criticized pro-Palestinian activists annd demonstrators who, he said, "try to downplay that. Like, 'oh, it's a small thing.' I watched it with my own eyes."

He went on to mention the Bibas family, saying that Shiri Bibas understood what was about to happen to her children as they were being kidnapped. "And like, this isn't sh- from like the medieval period. This is people doing it on Facebook live, real," he said. He added that he finds it difficult to understand how, after witnessing such scenes, people continue to take to the streets of Britain every week in demonstrations supporting Hamas.

Concluding his remarks, he criticized British authorities, arguing that they have allowed such demonstrations to continue. "For my Jewish friends, not even feel safe to go to any UK city," he said. He also claimed that the police fail to act even in cases where, according to him, demonstrators display symbols associated with Hamas.