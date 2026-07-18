The IDF on Friday struck in the central Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Imam Khamis Akasha Abu Brikh, a sniper in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

The IDF stated that terrorists have recently begun to advance sniping attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

In an additional strike Friday in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Taysir Ahmad Ubeid, a commander in Hamas' Operations Headquarters.

Throughout the war, Ubeid advanced terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Both terrorists posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and were eliminated in aerial strikes, the IDF stressed, warning that "IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threats."