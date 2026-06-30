The IDF and the ISA have revealed that on Sunday, they struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Talal Jaber Mohammad Abd al-Aal, who held a number of positions in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Abd al-Aa commanded a terrorist cell that infiltrated Israeli territory and took part in the October 7th Massacre.

The eliminated terrorist IDF Spokesperson

According to the IDF, throughout the war, Abd al-Aal took part in holding hostages, who were taken by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF noted that before the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.