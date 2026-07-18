Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Friday with Argentina's Ambassador to Israel, Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish, at the Prime Minister's Office, where he expressed his support for Argentina ahead of the World Cup final.

During the meeting, Ambassador Wahnish presented Netanyahu with a recorded greeting from Argentine President Javier Milei. In the message, Milei thanked the Prime Minister for his support, saying, "You are my friend, always supporting us. I was happy to hear that you are rooting for Argentina because of me."

Netanyahu responded with a message of his own, emphasizing the strong ties between the two countries and the personal friendship between the leaders.

"Javier, you are a friend. A true friend," Netanyahu said. "You are a great friend. We support you, we support Argentina in so many ways, including tomorrow. Good luck!"