Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Sunday with Argentine President Javier Milei in Jerusalem

The Prime Minister and the President announced the opening of a direct flight route between the two countries and signed agreements on aviation, security, and artificial intelligence.

Afterwards, the two leaders announced the Isaac Accords and delivered statements to the media.

During his remarks, Netanyahu addressed the war against Iran: "We have been engaged with the United States in a battle against the great tyranny of Iran, which terrorizes the world. It seeks our destruction and seeks to bring down Western civilization as we know it."

The Prime Minister made clear: "We have achieved enormous things. It's not over yet, and any moment could bring us new developments."

Referring to the fact that the Argentine President visited Israel just hours before Israel launched the attack on Iran in June, Netanyahu joked: "Javier Milei has that quality, every time he visits Israel, it's right before something very big happens. No, I didn't tell him last time. I don't know what I can tell him now because who knows what tomorrow or the day after tomorrow will bring."