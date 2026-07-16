On Wednesday night, the IDF struck in the central Gaza Strip and dismantled four weapons storage facilities belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

The facilities contained Kalashnikov rifles, RPGs, grenades, explosive devices, and additional military equipment.

"The weapons were intended to be used in attacks against IDF troops operating in the area of the Yellow Line and against Israeli civilians, and were dismantled in order to remove the threat," the IDF clarified following the strikes.

It added, "Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the issuing of advance warnings, the use of precise munitions, and aerial surveillance."

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat."