Police in France arrested four neo-Nazis accused of going on a “Jew hunt” and discovered an “alarming” cache of weapons, including submachine guns, at their homes.

Around 200 police took the men, age 45 to 53, into custody at their homes near Mulhouse in the eastern part of the Alsace region after French intelligence found that the group’s members participated in a “Jew hunt” during a soccer game in Strasbourg, prosecutor Edwige Roux-Morizot said at a news conference, according to The Guardian.

During a search of their houses, police discovered 18 legal and 23 illegal guns, 167 magazines and 66 pounds of gunpowder along with other materials that could be used to make explosive devices, Roux-Morizot announced.

Lieutenant Colonel Yann Wanson from the local police added that “at least 120,000 cartridges” were also found during the searches.

It was reported that machines for making bullets were also found during the search.

The prosecutor detailed that antisemitic and Holocaust denial propaganda was also discovered in their homes and their computers were being examined. But investigators have yet to determine out if the group was planning a future attack.

The men face arms trafficking charges and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.