The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night overwhelmingly rejected an amendment that would have ended the annual $3.3 billion in U.S. security assistance to Israel. The proposal, introduced during debate on the State Department appropriations bill, failed by a vote of 314-104.

The amendment was sponsored by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, a frequent critic of U.S. policy toward Israel. Although the measure was widely expected to fail, it drew attention amid reports that a significant number of House Democrats were prepared to support it, reflecting growing divisions within the party over the war in Gaza and continued American support for Israel.

Despite its defeat, the vote marked one of the strongest congressional showings to date for eliminating U.S. military assistance to Israel, a policy that has long enjoyed bipartisan support in Washington.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries voted against the amendment, backing continued U.S. security assistance to Israel. However, he also expressed support for a gradual reduction of American aid over time, an idea that has previously been endorsed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.