מסתערבים פשטו ועצרו מבוקש טרור דוברות המשטרה

Jerusalem Border Police undercover officers arrested a wanted suspect believed to be involved in terrorist activity during a covert operation in the village of al-Eizariya, in the Etzion Brigade sector.

The operation was carried out based on intelligence provided by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), with the participation of Jerusalem Border Police officers, Border Police forces from Judea and Samaria, and IDF troops from the Etzion Brigade.

During the operation, the undercover force entered the village covertly, located the suspect, and took him into custody. He was then transferred to the Shin Bet for further questioning.

Police said all security personnel involved in the operation returned safely and stressed that "Border Police officers, together with all security forces, will continue to act decisively to thwart terrorism and arrest wanted suspects, anywhere and at any time, for the security of the citizens of the State of Israel."