On Wednesday, in a precise strike in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Omar Ahmed Abu Qasem, a Battalion Sniper Commander in Hamas' military wing.

Throughout the war, Abu Qasem took part in carrying out terror attacks against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.

In recent months, Abu Qasem attempted to reestablish Hamas' military wing and advanced additional terror attacks against IDF troops, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF warned.

On Tuesday, the IDF eliminated two Hamas Nukhba commanders in northern Gaza.

In the strike, the terrorist Ali Shamlakh, a deputy commander of a Hamas Nukhba company, was eliminated.

As part of his role, Shamlakh attempted to advance terror attacks by training terrorists who were planning to execute terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in the area.

In addition, the strike eliminated the terrorist Nasser Louh, head of a Nukhba cell in Hamas' Sabra Battalion.

The terrorists posed an immediate threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and were eliminated in a precise aerial strike.