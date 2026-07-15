The IDF on Tuesday struck in the northern Gaza Strip and eliminated two Hamas Nukhba commanders.

In the strike, the terrorist Ali Shamlakh, a deputy commander of a Hamas Nukhba company, was eliminated.

As part of his role, Shamlakh attempted to advance terror attacks by training terrorists who were planning to execute terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in the area.

In addition, the strike eliminated the terrorist Nasser Louh, head of a Nukhba cell in Hamas' Sabra Battalion.

The terrorists posed an immediate threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and were eliminated in a precise aerial strike.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.