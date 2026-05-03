Four people were killed overnight (Sunday) in a series of serious road accidents in Rishon LeZion, Samaria, and the Arava, while several others were injured, some in serious condition.

A man in his 20s and another individual were killed in a severe crash in Rishon Lezion. Three others were injured in the incident, including a man in his mid-20s who was seriously wounded and two women around 18 years old who sustained moderate injuries. Police traffic investigators in the Shfela region have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams at the scene described a vehicle that overturned and caught fire. “Inside the burning car, a person was trapped unconscious, and nearby lay a young man around 20 years old, also unconscious," said paramedic Ella Ayem along with EMTs Netanel Katz and Daniel Giat. The two victims suffered severe burns and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s was rescued from the burning vehicle conscious but with burns over his body and was evacuated in serious condition to hospital. Two additional women from a second vehicle were taken in moderate condition to Wolfson and Sheba Medical Centers.

In a separate incident overnight, IDF soldier Netanel Ayala, 20, from Ofra, was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Route 60 near Rehelim in Samaria. MDA teams pronounced him dead after resuscitation efforts.

MDA paramedic Miriam Sharvit-Sabag and EMTs Yair Lax and Naor Seker said the motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and showed no signs of life. “We provided prolonged resuscitation, but were ultimately forced to pronounce him dead," they said.

In another crash near Ein Hatzeva on Route 90, a man around 50 years old was killed after being extricated from his vehicle by firefighters with no signs of life.

MDA paramedics Hodiya Shalom-Winter and Dan Avivi reported that a man and woman in their 60s were evacuated by helicopter to Soroka Medical Center. The man was in serious condition with multi-system injuries, while the woman was moderately injured.

“When we arrived, we saw a severe accident," they said. “In one vehicle, a man around 50 was unconscious and trapped. During the rescue operations, we conducted medical checks and had to pronounce him dead at the scene. In the second vehicle, a man and woman in their 60s were fully conscious but suffering from significant injuries to the abdomen, chest, and limbs. We treated them and evacuated them by MDA helicopter to the hospital."