Sources at the Presidential Palace in Beirut have expressed satisfaction with the progress of the negotiations taking place in Rome between Lebanese and Israeli delegations.

In an interview with the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan, the sources said the talks are being conducted in a positive atmosphere, with clear US commitment to Lebanon's demands and security.

Officials close to President Joseph Aoun stressed that Lebanon is determined to fulfill its commitments in the negotiations.

Aoun reiterated that the negotiating track is the only option on the table for safeguarding Lebanon's sovereignty and national interests, and that it plays a decisive role in preventing a further deterioration into war, destruction, and devastation in the country.

On Wednesday, the United States announced that agreements have been reached on the structure and guidelines for the pilot zones process between Israel and Lebanon, and that its completion and implementation are expected in the coming days.

The "pilot zone" plan would see the IDF would pull back from a relatively cleared section of territory. Lebanese forces would then enter the area under American supervision. Under the plan, the IDF will continue to hold strategic positions in southern Lebanon where its mission has not yet been completed, especially in the Ali Taher Ridge area. A large underground Hezbollah complex remains there, and the army is weighing ways to destroy it without disrupting the diplomatic process. Division 36, including the Givati Brigade and the 401st Brigade, is operating in the area in a complex engineering and logistical effort.

On Tuesday, Axios cited US and Israeli officials as saying that US President Donald Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call to begin redeploying IDF forces from Syria and encouraged him to do the same in Lebanon.