Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated Friday that the recently signed framework agreement with Israel does not validate Israeli military presence on Lebanese land, but rather establishes a mechanism for the Lebanese military to assert its jurisdiction across the country.

Aoun delivered his remarks during a meeting at the presidency with representatives from the Association of Lebanese Universities, the Lebanese Order of Physicians, and the Lebanese Maronite Order. His remarks were quoted by the Anadolu news agency

During the session, Aoun emphasized the nation's independence from outside actors, directly addressing domestic critics of the diplomatic strategy.

"Our sovereign decision to separate our track from the Iranian-US track is a problem for some who have become accustomed to being under guardianship that controls us, decides for us and negotiates on our behalf," Aoun said.

"The framework formula does not legitimize the continued Israeli occupation of Lebanon, but provides for empowering the Lebanese army to extend its control over all Lebanese territory," he added.

Aoun expressed absolute confidence in the military's capability to secure the country’s borders once foreign forces depart.

"No one questions the role of the army, and it will fully assume its responsibilities in achieving security and stability in the south after the withdrawal of Israeli forces," he said.

The statement follows a US-brokered framework agreement signed by Israel and Lebanon last Friday. The deal outlines a multi-stage Israeli military withdrawal from Lebanese territory, commencing with two pilot zones that have not been publicly named.

The agreement has come under fire from opponents of Aoun, and particularly the Hezbollah terrorist organization which has a strong political presence in Lebanon in addition to its armed terrorist wing.

Hezbollah has refused to disarm, as stipulated in the agreement, and declared that "Without Hezbollah, nothing will pass."

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem strongly condemned the framework agreement, describing it as a "humiliating and disgraceful" deal that, he claimed, amounts to a surrender of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Earlier this week, Aoun defended the framework agreement, asserting that it is the sole pragmatic path to avoid armed combat.

Despite agreeing to hold talks with Israel, the Lebanese President has rejected the idea of a face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as floated by US President Donald Trump.

Aoun has made clear that a high-level summit with Netanyahu is currently out of the question, stressing that the cessation of hostilities must be the primary focus before any direct political engagement can be considered.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)