In a thrilling conclusion on Wednesday, Argentina mounted an extraordinary late comeback, scoring twice during the final five minutes to edge England 2-1 and lock in a spot in Sunday's World Cup final against Spain.

The defending champions, who claimed their third star four years ago in Qatar, teetered on the brink of elimination deep into the second half following a breakthrough goal from England's Anthony Gordon.

Undeterred, Lionel Scaloni's squad unleashed a relentless wave of attacking pressure that finally cracked the English defense in the 85th minute. Enzo Fernández provided the equalizer, curling a spectacular 20-yard strike past the keeper to level the match.

Moments later, in the second minute of injury time, Lionel Messi lofted a precise cross toward the far post, allowing substitute Lautaro Martínez to rise and head home the game-winner from close range.

With that decisive setup, Messi extended his historic mark, recording either a goal or an assist in 11 consecutive World Cup appearances since 2022 - the longest continuous streak in the tournament's history over the last 60 years.

For England, the painful collapse extends a long struggle to replicate their 1966 triumph, dashing hopes of reaching a second final.

The intense clash reignited one of international football's fiercest rivalries, creating a boisterous environment inside the venue as opposing supporters traded chants well before kickoff.

Looking ahead, Argentina's showdown with Spain in East Rutherford, New Jersey, marks a historic milestone: it will be the first World Cup final played between the reigning European and South American champions, as well as the first meeting between the top two teams in the FIFA world rankings since the system's creation in 1992.