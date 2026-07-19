סמוטריץ' עם השגריר ללא קרדיט

Argentina's Ambassador to Israel, Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish, visited Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at his office today ahead of the World Cup final.

During the meeting, the ambassador presented the minister with an Argentina national team jersey and an official World Cup ball.

Smotrich thanked the ambassador and wished Argentina success in the final.

"Every patriotic Israeli supports Argentina. ¡Vamos Argentina!" he said.

The two exchanged greetings ahead of the match, with the minister expressing his support for the Argentine national team as it prepared for the championship game.