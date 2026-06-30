Former hostages Emily Damari and brothers Gali and Ziv Berman traveled together to the US over the weekend to fulfill a dream they had shared before the October 7 massacre, watching England defeat Panama 2-0 at the FIFA World Cup.

The three, who were abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, attended Saturday night's match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Photos shared on social media showed them smiling in England jerseys as they celebrated their first overseas trip together since returning from Hamas captivity.

British-Israeli Damari, an avid Tottenham Hotspur supporter, wore England's colors and painted the St. George's Cross on her face for the occasion.

In a post on Instagram, Damari reflected on the emotional journey from captivity to freedom, writing that while she marked her own release more than a year ago, she then endured another 267 days waiting for Gali and Ziv to return home.

She described the difficulty of rebuilding her life while her friends remained in captivity, recalling the guilt she felt over enjoying everyday experiences while they were still being held hostage in Gaza.

"I believed in my heart that we'll see pink sunsets together," she wrote. "Today, we don't just see pink sunsets-we are fulfilling dreams together."

Damari added that the three had "conquered the worst" and were finally able to fulfill a dream they had spoken about during the previous World Cup in 2022.

Responding to the post, Gali Berman thanked Damari for her unwavering friendship and strength.

"After the dark, sad and frustrating period that we've been through, we're alive, we're getting stronger and can start achieving everything we've ever dreamed of," he wrote. "I wish us to keep dreaming, laughing, rejoicing and simply living life."

Damari was held hostage in Gaza for 471 days after being shot in the left hand during her abduction, resulting in the loss of two fingers.

On the morning of October 7, Gali Berman left his saferoom carrying only a kitchen knife after Damari called asking him to come because she was frightened. He was kidnapped shortly afterward. His twin brother, Ziv, was abducted after terrorists set fire to his home, forcing him to flee his saferoom.

The Berman brothers remained in Hamas captivity for 738 days before being released.