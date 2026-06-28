The Ministry of Immigration and Integration released its 2025 immigration report on Sunday, showing that 22,522 new immigrants arrived in Israel during the year - approximately 10,000 fewer than in 2024. However, the report highlighted a major shift in the makeup of new immigrants, with a sharp rise in the proportion arriving from Western countries.

According to the report, immigration from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada increased by 25% compared to the previous year. Together, immigrants from these countries accounted for 38% of all new immigrants in 2025, compared with 21% in 2024.

The largest increase was recorded among Jewish immigrants from France, while 3,781 Jews from the United States made aliyah during the year.

The report also noted a growing trend of younger immigrants arriving in Israel. One-third of all new immigrants were between the ages of 18 and 35, with the figure rising to about 40% among immigrants from Western countries. During the 2024-2025 academic year, 5,535 immigrant students were enrolled in Israeli academic institutions.

In the workforce, the report found that 541 doctors and 25 scientists immigrated to Israel in 2025 through various programs. Overall, 62% of new immigrants were employed, and 82% of those working held full-time positions.

Immigration and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer said that despite the ongoing security challenges facing Israel, thousands of Jews continued to choose to immigrate. “Even during this difficult security period Israel is experiencing, thousands of Jews chose to make aliyah precisely now," Sofer said. “The data shows that aliyah remains one of the most important growth engines of the State of Israel. Immigrants strengthen the economy, the healthcare system, academia, the security establishment, and communities throughout the country."