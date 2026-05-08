Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party Chairman Bezalel Smotrich has responded to MK Moshe Gafni's (UTJ) attack on Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer regarding the haredi draft bill.

"Knesset Member Gafni, religious Zionism and its Torah world really don't need your approval. Certainly not Minister Ofir Sofer, who has proven his dedication to the people of Israel with his body when he was severely wounded on the battlefield and received a medal."

"Instead of attacking religious Zionist heroes, it's best you put out a clear statement: whoever doesn't study Torah should immediately enlist. It's that simple," Smotrich stated.

The confrontation ensued on Thursday when Minister Sofer addressed the haredi Knesset members before they met with their rabbis to consult on the bill and called on them to change direction: "Instead of talking to rabbis who will advance a bill that doesn't have a majority, since I will oppose it together with other coalition Knesset members, ask them to call on those who don't study to enlist and assist in the war."

MK Gafni was angered by Minister Sofer's remarks and commented, "Ofir Sofer has no idea about the importance of Torah study and its place in protecting the existence of the Jewish people for generations. He should focus on the matters of aliyah and integration he is charged with, and not intervene in matters which he does not understand."