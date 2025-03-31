The Supreme Court on Thursday will hold a hearing on the matter of who Sophia, the IVF mixup baby, will grow up with.

The hearing follows an appeal by Sophia's genetic parents, submitted after a District Court ruled that Sophia should remain with her birth parents.

Five justices will be present during the hearing, which is expected to lead to a final ruling on the case.

Sophia's genetic parents praised the quick timing, saying, "This testifies to the importance and sensitivity of the matter." They added that they are sure that the court "will weigh carefully all of the aspects pertaining to Sophia's future."

Sophia was born in October 2022 following an IVF mixup at Assuta Hospital, during which the embryo of one couple was implanted into a different woman. The mistake was discovered when Sophia's mother learned that she had severe heart defects and underwent genetic testing to discover the source and whether they were comorbid with other health issues.