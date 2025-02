Marking 500 days since Hamas launched a war against Israel, Ella Yechiel, a midwife at the Assuta public hospital in Ashdod, sends a message to Hamas in Arabic.

In a video filmed in the delivery rooms at the hospital, Yechiel sent a message to Hamas noting that since October 7th, 2023, 8,910 babies have been born at Assuta in Ashdod – new lives born in the face of the destruction and devastation that the terrorist organization tried to wreak.

She ended her message in Hebrew: "Am Yisrael Chai."