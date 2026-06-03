A 14-year-old girl died overnight at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod after she was found unconscious in her room late Tuesday night at a youth boarding school in the city.

The incident occurred at a youth residential facility in Ashdod and according to reports, the school's caretaker discovered the teenager unresponsive, with no pulse and not breathing, and immediately alerted emergency services.

Paramedics and rescue teams rushed to the scene and provided advanced life-saving treatment, including prolonged resuscitation efforts.

The girl was then transported by a Magen David Adom intensive care ambulance to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, while medical crews continued intensive resuscitation attempts en route.

Despite the efforts of doctors and medical staff, who fought to save her life throughout the night, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the girl's death remain unclear and are under investigation by the relevant authorities.