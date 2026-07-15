[video:2176564

MK Tzvi Succot, chairman of the Knesset Education Committee and the Subcommittee for Judea and Samaria Affairs, visited The Message Cafe in Jerusalem's Muslim Quarter on Tuesday, calling for its immediate closure.

Sukkot claimed the café is operated by the Laj'at al-Quds association, which he alleged is affiliated with Hamas and serves as a center for spreading Islam.

He noted that the Jerusalem District Police have already recommended issuing a closure order against the establishment, but said the process has been delayed due to legal holdups involving Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

During the visit, Sukkot addressed those operating the café, saying, "The days when you could spread incitement are over."

He vowed to push for the implementation of the police recommendation and urged the Attorney General to complete the legal process.

"I am issuing a clear and unequivocal demand to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara," Sukkot said. "It is time to close this place. We cannot continue dragging this out and leave open a center of incitement operating under the protection of Hamas, which carried out the worst massacre in the history of the State of Israel."