Earlier this week (Wednesday), the IDF struck in the northern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Khalil Jamal Khalil Manna, a commander in the Weapons Production Headquarters of Hamas’ military wing.

Throughout the war, Manna commanded rocket launcher production workshops and led the final stages of their manufacturing. He served as a key commander at the headquarters, overseeing its operations and production processes, and took part in efforts to restore the headquarters’ capabilities during the ceasefire.

Yesterday (Thursday), in an additional strike in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Osama Walid Deeb Muhareb, a company commander in Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion. In recent months, Muhareb stored explosive devices that were intended to be used against IDF troops.

The terrorists posed a threat to IDF troops and were struck from the air in order to remove the threat.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.