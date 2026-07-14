תיעוד מהרצועה | חוסל ראש הביטחון הצבאי של מרכז ג'באליה בחמאס צילום: דובר צה"ל

Earlier today (Tuesday), the IDF struck in the northern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Mohammed Marwan Mohammed Salem, the Head of Military Security of Hamas' Central Jabaliya Battalion.

Alongside him, additional terrorists in Hamas' military wing were eliminated:

* Abd al-Malek Abu al-Jabin - A Nukhba terrorist in Hamas' Central Jabaliya Battalion and Head of the Investigations Department in the Hamas Police

* Yaman Mohammed Jibril Ubaid - A terrorist in Hamas' Central Jabaliya Battalion

* Ghassan Akram Salama Dakas - A terrorist in Hamas' Western Jabaliya Battalion and an operative in the Hamas Police

The terrorists who were eliminated IDF Spokesperson

In recent months, the terrorists gathered with the goal of planning and carrying out terror attacks. They were eliminated in order to remove the threat.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.