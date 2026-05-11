Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli recommended that the Population and Immigration Authority prevent the entry of American YouTuber Tyler Oliveira into Israel.

Oliveira landed in Israel and was denied entry during border control questioning.

According to the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, the decision to prevent his entry stemmed from activity that “goes beyond legitimate freedom of expression" and includes “inciting statements against Jews and the dissemination of content with antisemitic characteristics."

Chikli stated, “The celebration is over. Anyone who comes here with the goal of spreading hatred will be sent back the way they came. As part of the implementation of the new policy I outlined, entry or activity in Israel will not be permitted for anyone who spreads antisemitic content, supports BDS, or incites against the State of Israel and the Jewish people. The rule is simple: whoever incites against us simply will not be here."

The ministry stated that Director General Avi Cohen-Scali recommended to the Population and Immigration Authority that Oliveira be denied entry after advance information indicated he was expected to arrive in Israel. Upon his arrival, his entry was refused, and he is expected to be returned to his country.

The recommendation was made in accordance with Amendment No. 40 to the Entry into Israel Law of 1952 and following agreements between government ministries regarding the transfer of recommendations and information from the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism concerning the denial of entry visas.

According to the ministry, Oliveira’s YouTube channel focuses on “field" videos featuring street interviews, social investigations, and documentary-style content. The ministry said his activity in recent years drew criticism following videos about Orthodox Jewish communities in the United States.

Cohen-Scali stated, “We will not allow factors seeking to defame our country to operate freely. Thanks to the fruitful cooperation between government bodies, we are succeeding in preventing hostile elements from being present within our territory."

Among statements cited by the ministry were remarks made during an interview with Tucker Carlson on May 8, 2026, in which Oliveira allegedly claimed that “Jews systematically exploit the generosity of others" and “use intergenerational guilt surrounding the Holocaust for their own needs." The ministry also said Oliveira claimed that Jews portray all criticism or opposition toward them as antisemitism.

The ministry further referenced a February 24, 2026, video in which Oliveira said he aimed to “expose the invasion of the Jewish community" into New Jersey. According to the ministry, Oliveira described the area as undergoing a “Jewish takeover" and alleged that the Jewish community was “very racist" and operated similarly to “organized crime."

The ministry also stated that Oliveira accused the community of favoring Jews over non-Jews, claimed American taxpayers finance them, and alleged that community members “buy politicians so they pass laws that benefit them."

In addition, the ministry cited another video published on January 16, 2026, in which Kiryas Joel was described as “a New York town invaded by Jews addicted to welfare."