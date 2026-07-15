National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir addressed volunteers from the Judea and Samaria District's initial response unit, noting the significance of the tougher prison conditions imposed on security prisoners.

During his speech, Ben Gvir said that according to Shin Bet data, the number of terror attacks dropped significantly following the changes to the terrorists' prison conditions.

"Zini told me again yesterday, for the 15th time, 'You should know that a large part of the reason there are no terrorist attacks today is because they don't want to end up in nutcase Ben Gvir's prison.' That's what they call me," he said.

Last year, sources in the Shin Bet and Israel's security establishment told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that a significant shift in the incarceration conditions for terrorists has taken place since Ben Gvir took office, leading to decreased motivation to carry out attacks.

“Terror operatives understood the summer camp is over," the sources told Arutz Sheva. “If in the past, we saw young Palestinians entering Israeli prisons to receive stipends from the Palestinian Authority while enjoying good conditions - meals, showers, and academic studies - today, the conditions in security prisons, as per Minister Ben Gvir’s policy, are harsh. Terrorists are reconsidering their course of action and fear imprisonment."

They added that “one terror operative recently released from prison said that if he had known these would be the conditions, he wouldn’t have thrown even a stone."