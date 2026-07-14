MK Yaakov Margi (Shas), who has announced his resignation from the Knesset, sharply criticized the handling of the both the "Torah Study Law" and the issue of haredim in the IDF.

Speaking to Kan News, Margi stressed, "If it were up to me, there would be no Torah Study Law. We need to draft everyone who is not learning [Torah]."

Regarding the role of the rabbinic and political leadership in the debate, he said, "The solution will not come from the rabbis or from the political leadership."

When asked about the haredim who hold demonstrations in protest attempts to enlist them in the IDF, Margi added: "To those who shout, 'We will die and not enlist,' I say: If you don't want to [serve] - die."