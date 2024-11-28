Welfare Minister Yaakov Margi on Wednesday visited the kibbutzim of Be'eri and Holit, which are located near the border with the Gaza Strip, and which had been relocated to temporary accommodations at the kibbutzim of Hatzerim and Revivim following Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack.

During a meeting with the head of the Eshkol Regional Council, Gadi Yarkoni, Margi stressed that "the return of the hostages is a moral and paramount goal. There will be no recovery for the residents of the Gaza envelope or for Israeli society as a whole until the hostages are brought back home."

During the tour of the temporary facilities established for the evacuees, the minister pledged that his ministry would continue to allocate resources and develop solutions for the residents affected by the events of October 7.

Yarkoni and representatives of the kibbutzim management thanked Minister Margi and the Ministry of Welfare's leadership for their close cooperation and the support they have provided since the outbreak of the war. This includes flexible budgets, additional staffing, and dedicated assistance programs and initiatives for the population impacted by the war.