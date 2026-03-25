Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a working meeting today (Wednesday) with the forum of directors general of government ministries and heads of local authorities from the conflict line in the north.

In the conversation, Netanyahu presented the goals of the continuation of the operation in Lebanon, addressed the direct struggle against Iran, and promised increased economic assistance to the communities along the fence.

In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister reviewed the IDF's operational achievements in the northern sector: "We faced the threat of a ground invasion by thousands of Radwan terrorists, both above and below ground. We have also neutralized this threat; it no longer exists."

He added that the IDF is currently working to expand the security zone in southern Lebanon in order to create a buffer zone that will neutralize the threat of anti-tank missiles on residents' homes.

Netanyahu emphasized that the ultimate goal remains the disarmament of Hezbollah: "The issue of dismantling Hezbollah is now before us. This is connected to the overall campaign against Iran, which is still in full swing despite media reports. We are determined to fundamentally change the situation in Lebanon."

In the civilian sphere, the Prime Minister announced that he had ordered the cancellation of the planned cuts in the northern budgets and even the addition of essential resources for rehabilitation and treatment of the population. Netanyahu called on the heads of authorities to act to prevent the abandonment of localities.

He stated: "Regarding the Druze community, it touched my heart directly. The fact that they were slaughtered with the same cruelty as Israeli citizens, I knew it was entirely up to us to stop it. I viewed it as a moral and political matter of the highest order, and that commitment remains firm."

Addressing the wider conflict with Iran as well as Hezbollah, Netanyahu said: "I want to say a word about our heroic fighters. Their bravery and daring have changed the equation. I need not explain to you where we were and where we are today. We are breaking bounds in every meaning of the phrase and are doing so thanks to them, their commanders and the decisions we are making."

"Israel is stronger than ever, and Iran is weaker than ever. It is still trying various means, as you can see, but we have changed how we are perceived. I can tell you that countries in the region are saying this, not just me. Opportunities for alliances we never dreamed of are emerging because of the perceived strength of the State of Israel, the determination of the IDF, and the resilience of Israel's citizens. Everything is woven together. There is a completely different assessment of Israel's power and its role in the region. If this is true for the Middle East at large, it must certainly be expressed in the North and in the problems we are addressing," the Prime Minister concluded.