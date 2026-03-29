A serious security incident occurred at the beginning of the war, which nearly ended in tragedy, according to a report on Sunday by i24NEWS.

A source from the Magen Unit, which is charged with protecting government ministers, said in a closed conversation that one of the ministers who visited the northern border was in danger after he stood at an exposed location, just a short time before Hezbollah opened fire on the area.

Following the incident, which was classified as a "near disaster," security guidelines for ministers visiting war zones and threatened areas have been significantly tightened.

The report noted that the Shin Bet decided to increase the security around several senior officials, with an emphasis on members of the Security Cabinet.

The steps include providing armored vehicles to ministers who are considered to be at particularly high risk and transferring senior ministers' family members to secure residences or temporarily housing them in secure hotels.

It was also decided to update ministers' schedules and travel routes to prevent regular patterns.

Along with the physical threat, the Shin Bet also recently tightened procedures regarding the use of cellular phones. The major concern is an attempt by Iranian intelligence to conduct a cyberattack by installing spyware or sophisticated phishing attempts to obtain sensitive information from the decision-makers' phones.